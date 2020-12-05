These dice made with real human bones won't help your love life

Design
But they will impress your fellow D&D campaigners.
You ever look at a pile of human skeletal remains and think, "boy these sure would make some great 20-sided die"? Well, if your answer to that very normal question is "yes" we're pleased to tell you that you are indeed not alone.
Artisan Dice, a custom dice company out of Dallas Texas, makes the most morbid D20 you've ever laid living eyes on. This 20-sided die, which is best known for its use in Dungeons & Dragons is crafted out of real human bones. We present to you: the "Memento Mori."