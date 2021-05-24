Design
You’ve never seen Dr. Dre like this before — no really, you haven’t, trust us.
Certain moments in history embed themselves in our brains, like falling in love; landing that first big job; securing a Playstation 5 before a scalper; and of course, doodling around on Microsoft Paint until your desktop freezes.
To help us relive the glory of Microsoft Paint (and celebrate its survival after Microsoft announced it would cease support in 2017), Pocket-Lint compiled some Paint products of special distinction — specifically amateur recreations of famous album art.