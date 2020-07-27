These cutesy sex toys are designed to be shown off in your home

Design
From the animal-inspired to, of course, fruit.
Sometimes an email pops into your inbox that simply cannot be ignored. Such was the case with the drop for this line of vibrators, described by Chinese sex toy-maker, Sowonder, as intimate products you can "decorate your room with." It's a bold claim... but not exactly unfounded.
The company — which also seems to sell under the name YY Horse — offers sex toys in a slew of designs that wouldn't look all that out of place on a bedside table or dresser, especially if the minimalist cutesy aesthetic is your thing.