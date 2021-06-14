Bikes remain in short supply around the world as the result of a demand surge and complicated supply-chain issues. But if you’re lucky enough to actually have one, some new gear just dropped that you’re going to want to have for all your summer excursions.

Cycling apparel and accessories company Rapha has partnered with Snow Peak, a Japanese manufacturer of ultralight titanium goods, to create a set of three special edition cookware items. A titanium spork, a single wall mug, and an insulated Kanpai Bottle round out the set.

Simple but durable — Nothing has really been altered on the Snow Peak accessories besides the addition of Rapha’s logo. There’s also the statement “Seems Appropriate” emblazoned on each item. Prices range from $15.00 for the spork, which is currently listed as sold out, to $135 for the insulted bottle. Not exactly cheap, but you’re paying a premium for Japanese craftsmanship.

Rapha

There’s also some nice attention to detail here. The mug ($35), for instance, has a foldable handle for easy storage. Rapha says it can be placed directly over a heat source for cooking. The insulated mug is made of vacuum-sealed, double-wall stainless steel to keep drinks at your desired temperature. Three different lids are included, two to keep drinks hot or cold, and one with a spout for easily drinking while on a bike.

Rapha

You don’t want to pay $135 for an insulated mug, but if we’re being honest you also kind of do. It’s hard to deny these simple products are quite nice looking. And fans of Rapha and Snow Peak are already accustomed to paying premium prices for its premium materials and longevity. In the outdoor space, few companies have a reputation like Snow Peak for providing products that are as resilient as they are good-looking. Its titanium cookware is lightweight and thin yet thick enough to resist denting — so if you’re willing to shell out, they might be worth it in the long run.