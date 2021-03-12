Design
But is it worth it?
"Fancy" is one of the words you might think of when you look at Systemic Games' electronic dice. Dubbed the Pixels dice, this set lights up, can be customized depending on the color and vibe you want, and has already attracted at least 14,000 backers on Kickstarter.
Arriving in the colors Onyx Black, Hematite Grey, Midnight Galaxy, and Aurora Sky, Pixels dice are far from ordinary. They carry LEDs and batteries but the manufacturer assures they're not dull and heavy. And despite having lights inside them, the waterproof dice won't break.