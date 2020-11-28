This 'Assassin's Creed' controller is fit for Odin himself

Design
The good news is, this controller is sick. The bad news is, you can't buy it... yet.
If you're a fan of the Assassin's Creed franchise, chances are you were smitten when November brought another installment, Valhalla, which casts players as a Viking raider caught in a conflict between the Brotherhood of Assassins and the Templar Order.
If you're a really big Assassin's Creed fan, however, playing the game might not be enough to satiate your fix. Luckily, we've got something that might help...