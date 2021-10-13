Blizwheel's foldable e-scooter transforms to fit in your backpack

Design
Take your on-the-go electric scooter, well... on-the-go.
E-scooters can be extremely convenient — or at least until they aren’t. If your electric scoot is big (or expensive) enough, finding a place to lock it up can be a real pain. But what if you could bypass the whole process and take your scoot to-go?
Blizwheel is an electric scooter successfully Kickstarted by a team of industrial and electrical engineers. On paper, it stacks up modestly with other low-speed electric scoots of its kin (a premium version tops out at 15 mph while a base variant hits 12 mph), but it does have one small advantage...