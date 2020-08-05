The Galaxy Z Fold 2's foldable screen ditches easily scratchable plastic for glass

No more leaks. Samsung just made the Galaxy Z Fold 2 official and the second-generation foldable phone/tablet corrects virtually every major criticism of the original foldable.

That includes a larger outside "cover display" with a 6.2-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED screen and a hole-punch camera and a 7.6-inch foldable inner screen with a hole-punch selfie camera as well. There also is an improved triple-camera system (hopefully the same one as either the Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra), and Samsung says the hinge and screen have been redesigned and reinforced for better durability.

Simply put, the Fold looks better than the original in every way. It's cleaner. The Mystic Bronze appears more premium. And the bigger cover display should make all the difference for using it as an actual phone when it's folded up. The original Fold's puny cover screen was a joke.

Oh that Mystic Bronze! Samsung

More photos from every angle after the jump.

The Fold 2 also comes in black if you want something stealthier.

There better be tighter sealing in the gaps. Evan Blass

Batman's foldable of choice for sure. Samsung

Yeah, the Fold 2 is still a chonky device — about the thickness of two phones — when it's folded up. As we recently discovered, with the right controller accessory, the big screen (even if it does have a visible crease) makes for a great retro emulator experience.

Maybe the most important thing part of the Z Fold 2's announcement was that Samsung made the ultra-thin glass stronger and redesigned the hinge with a "cam mechanism" to be more resilient to folds and to prevent particles from getting sucked inside.

Two colors and a Thom Browne — Take your pick of either Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, or Thom Browne limited edition.

Three rear cameras — There's no hiding the triple cameras. Rumors suggest it'll consist of a 64-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel telephoto, and 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The hole-punch cameras on both the cover and foldable screen should have 10-megapixels.

5G — Verizon has confirmed its version of the Fold 2 will have 5G.

Big storage — Expect to see at least 512GB of storage.

Samsung staples — Other features we expect the Fold 2 to have: fast wired and wireless charging, reverse Wireless PowerShare charging, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and two batteries that total to 4,356 mAh.

It's gonna be expensive — Samsung hasn't announced pricing for the Fold 2, but we're expecting it to be pricey. The original Fold tipped the scales at a whopping $1,980. We're expecting to Fold 2 to be similarly priced. Besides, Samsung already has a cheaper foldable: the Z Flip. Samsung says more Fold 2 info will be available on September 1.

Hands holding the Fold 2. Not your hands, but someone's hands! Samsung

There's still a gap when it's folded up. Samsung

Check out the hole-punch camera on the cover display. Samsung

Nice hinge. Samsung

Looks like the fingerprint reader is embedded in the power button and not separate this time. Samsung

Still got a USB-C (for now). Samsung

Now, that's a screen. Samsung

We're so ready for the Fold 2. Samsung

Oh thank god the screen doesn't have a thick forehead or chin. Samsung

