Design
Elon Musk has suggested that the Cybertruck could be the “official truck of Mars.” But it might need some modifications first.
Tesla’s Cybertruck SUV, which is expected to ship in 2022 and was recently spotted driving through NYC, is a controversial vehicle. The brutalist, futuristic-looking car ditches everything we expect a truck to look like. Some people love it while others hate it.
But the Cybertruck is Tesla’s vision for future SUVs, and Elon Musk has even quipped that it would be the “official truck of Mars” when another of his companies, SpaceX, begins making journeys to the Red Planet. It certainly has the sci-fi look going for it.