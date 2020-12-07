This pixel art project is a blast of Pokémon nostalgia

Design
"Johto Redrawn" is inviting digital artists to recreate and reinvent the setting of some of Pokémon's most iconic games.
If you grew up playing any handheld games, there's a high probability that you have fond memories of the early Pokémon installments. In fact, you might even be able to name quite a few of those iconic characters thanks to a region of your brain that is now devoted to adorable, feisty little pocket monsters.
But if science isn't enough to prove the power of Pokémon nostalgia, we present to you: the Johto Redrawn Project...