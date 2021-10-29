This self-driving boat taxi is now available in Amsterdam

Design
Roboat was developed by scientists from MIT and the Netherlands.
Roboat is an autonomous water-taxi that initially began development in 2015 by scientists from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) and the Senseable City Laboratory, together with the Amsterdam Institute for Advanced Metropolitan Solutions (AMS Institute) in the Netherlands.
What started out as a series of prototypes in an MIT pool, has now turned into a full-scale autonomous boat that was unveiled in Amsterdam by MIT and AMS Institute.