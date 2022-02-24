Design
From aesthetically-pleasing storage to a multi-tasking lamp, these eight pieces under $200 will transform your space.
Since the pandemic started, we’ve spent more time in our homes than ever. Our spaces have transitioned from living rooms to offices to pretty much any social situation possible — it only makes sense for our decor to accommodate all of those settings.
Interior inspiration is everywhere if you look hard enough, but there’s one space on the internet that’s become saturated with home inspo. TikTok — the app that offers cooking hacks, memes, and fashion advice all in one place — offers ways to switch up your decor too, whether you’re looking for an affordable storage option or a statement-making candle.