Travis Barker wants to make your home punk with his skull-covered decor

Travis Barker — AKA the drummer from Blink-182 or future Mr. Kourtney Kardashian, depending on who you ask — is adding another title to his resume: interior designer. In collaboration with British home brand Buster + Punch, the musician has unveiled a nine-piece collection of hardware, accessories, and jewelry to bring his punk aesthetic to every aspect of your life.

Hardcore hardware — Barker teamed up with Buster + Punch after he asked the home fashion label to remodel his Los Angeles music studio with hardware and custom light fixtures three years ago; through this, he grew close with founder Massimo Buster Minale. Minale, who works on custom motorcycles in his free time, said in a press release that Buster + Punch grew out of an urge “to inject these very boring types of home fittings — like light switches and door handles and kitchen pulls — with the lifestyle piece that I knew from motorbikes and fashion and music.”

Buster + Punch

Barker, on the other hand, may have taken design tips from his lifestyle-obsessed fiancé, but he cites early metal and skate culture as his main influence behind the partnership — his first in the decor department. “I think from the first time I saw artists like Pushead and the skulls that he would put on Misfits albums or Metallica albums, that was really big,” the drummer said of his inspiration in a press release. “Or Zero Skateboards back in the day. I’ve always loved it. It screams rock and roll. It screams metal music, punk music.”

All the small things — In tribute to those themes, each piece in Barker’s collection is inspired by skulls, something he calls “an emblem for rock ’n’ roll” and a sign of “rebellion and independence.” Coincidentally, the drummer also flaunts multiple skull tattoos, a sign that he’s fully backed the aesthetic.

Buster + Punch Buster + Punch Buster + Punch Buster + Punch

The home decor, which includes door stops, cabinet knobs, candle holders, a table light, a cast bowl, and a drum key, all bears some form of the grinning motif polished off in weighty hand-finished brass or steel. A silver skull necklace allows you to take the same punk aesthetic to-go.

Your punk remodeling awaits: Barker’s full Buster + Punch collection debuts on February 23 and will be available at the label’s website. Go gothic or go home — or, here, do both.