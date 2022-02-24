Vans’ iconic Sk8-Hi shoe is now an adorable incense holder

Sneaker-adjacent homeware is thriving nearly as much as real footwear itself: Air Force 1-shaped planters, a coffee table book about Nike’s Off-White collaborations, and even sneaker-scented candles are popular products among bonafide sneakerheads. The decor is another way to pay tribute to classic silhouettes, whether you can score them in real life or not.

Up until now, most shoe-inspired homeware has revolved around Nike products, including its famous AF1 and Dunk models. A new collaboration between NEIGHBORHOOD and Vans, however, finally offers decor for alternative sneakerheads, turning the iconic Sk8-Hi shoe into an incense chamber.

Off the Wall — Like the sneaker itself, the ceramic incense chamber comes in white and black color schemes, although a monochromatic finish makes Vans’ Sidestripe motif less noticeable. Still, all signature elements of the Sk8-Hi appear on the decor, which looks just like a pair of the kicks from afar. NEIGHBORHOOD branding appears at the heel in contrasting black or white.

Inside the incense chamber, the ceramic insoles of the Sk8-Hi look just like those of its fabric counterpart. A diamond pattern covers the interior of the shoe alongside a Vans logo, which houses a small hole for incense. The bottom of the decor also mimics Vans’ classic rubber waffle outsole, an element that will keep the incense chamber from slipping around on surfaces.

Those that don’t want to use the ceramic Sk8-Hi for burning incense can use it as a vase, planter, or pen-holder — like Vans themselves, how you style the decor is up to you. Regardless of use, the ceramic sneaker would look great on a bookshelf or coffee table, and is a great way to bring up your obsession with Vans devotee A$AP Rocky or that one time you went to Warped Tour.

As hard to cop as IRL sneakers — As NEIGHBORHOOD is a Japanese streetwear market, the Sk8-Hi incense chamber launched exclusively in Japan, where it retailed for $233 and still sold out. A restock of the decor may release to help satiate demand, meaning you’ll want to keep an eye out on NEIGHBORHOOD’s website for lingering ceramic pairs. Otherwise, resale markets like StockX have the Sk8-Hi homeware available for just over retail price — as of now, the black version is selling for “only” $235.