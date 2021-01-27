Design
If this concept video is any indication, a ride on Virgin's Hyperloop will look as futuristic as it sounds.
It'll be close to another 10 years before you can take a ride on one of Virgin's high-speed vacuum-sealed capsules dubbed the Hyperloop, but in the meantime, the company has teamed up with a couple of design firms to give you a preview of how your future journey might play out.
In a new two-and-a-half minute concept video, Virgin (and Dutch firms Teague and Bjarke Ingels) envision a trip on the Hyperloop from the station, to the inside of one of its high-speed pods, and even an overview of the routes the capsules will travel.