It's a bird; it's a plane; it's a Tic-Tac-shaped pod that travels at 670 mph.
Virgin wants you to know (or at least think that you know) that its system of futuristic pill-shaped transportation pods, aptly dubbed the Hyperloop, is the Real Deal.
In pursuit of that quest for legitimacy, they’ve released another promotional video both explaining and teasing some of the Hyperloop’s capabilities. While it doesn’t necessarily expound on what we’ve already been told about Virgin’s plans, it does show how serious it is about bringing the pods to fruition.