This is not a review of the OnePlus Watch — that’s coming very soon so stay tuned. But I have been wearing Oneplus’ $159 smartwatch for about a week and I can tell you what comes in the box and how it feels. Everything else — performance, battery life, etc. — has to wait for the full review. Don’t hate me, them’s the rules.

On my wrist — Now, for what I’m allowed to talk about: size and comfort. The OnePlus Watch comes with a 1.39-inch round AMOLED display, which is just a hair smaller than the 1.4-inch display on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 or Watch Active 2 and larger than the 1.2-inch Moto 360 (2019). It looks and feels much larger than my 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 which has a rectangle display with rounded corners. If you’re used to a first-gen Galaxy Watch Active, which has a smaller 1.1-inch display, you’re going to feel the jump in size for sure. The 454 x 454 resolution is tack sharp, too. I guess I can talk about water resistance. The OnePlus Watch is IP68 water and dust-resistant. I washed my dishes and took showers with it on and it’s still functional so it works!

The OnePlus Watch is a big, sharp 1.39-inch AMOLED display and I found it comfy even wearing it to sleep every night for a week. Raymond Wong / Input

Familiar band — The OnePlus Watch comes with a single silicone band with a clasp that’s a clear knockoff of the sport band that comes with the Apple Watch. To be fair, almost every smartwatch is pretty shameless in cloning Apple’s sport band. The band has a few waves that add texture to it, but whereas the Apple Watch comes with two lengths for the sport band (S/M and M/L) in the box, the OnePlus Watch only comes with one and it’s long. I typically have my Apple Watch sport band fit to the fourth or fifth hole, but on the OnePlus Watch I had to tighten it down to the third hole to get a snug fit. This also leaves quite a bit of extra band length that needs to be tucked inside the band’s loop. It’s not uncomfortable for me, but the additional thickness might be irritating for some people’s wrist.

Everyone’s just shamelessly copying the Apple Watch sport band at this point. Raymond Wong / Input

Comfy even to bed — In a week of wearing the OnePlus Watch, I’ve found the stainless steel and plastic smartwatch to be comfortable even wearing it to sleep. On some smartwatches, the various sensors on the underbelly can chafe against my wrist, but it’s nice, flat, and smooth on the OnePlus Watch.

Input controls — There are two buttons on the right side of the case — the top one says OnePlus on it and activates a menu for all of your apps and the bottom one brings up workout info. Again, I can’t show you any of these or the other watch faces because I’m embargoed. Soon, though! And just like the Galaxy Watch Active 2, there’s no digital crown. I really wish the OnePlus Watch’s bezel was touch-sensitive like it is on the Watch Active and Active 2, though — it’s a slick input for a smartwatch.

The OnePlus Watch has a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitor, stress detector, GPS, and more. Raymond Wong / Input

What you get in the box — Just like the boxes for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, the OnePlus Watch box is minimalist and read — very red. It’s not as elegant of an “unwrapping” experience as Apple Watch, but if you’re into packaging like me, you’ll appreciate the OnePlus Watch’s box.

There’s some paperwork and a magnetic charger. It clips to the OnePlus Watch easily enough and has two little contact pins. The bad news: There’s no power adapter and the charger is a USB-A plug. That’s fine if you’ve got a power adapter with USB-A (who doesn’t), but is a weird choice since the adapters that come with the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are USB-C. It would have made more sense for the OnePlus Watch’s magnetic charger to have a USB-C plug so that you could use the same adapter if you also get a OnePlus phone.

The OnePlus Watch comes with a magnetic charger with USB-A plug and not the preferred USB-C. There's no power adapter included in the box. Raymond Wong / Input

Coming in my review — I’ve got a ton of thoughts on the OnePlus Watch, including the fitness tracking, stress detection, and blood oxygen monitoring. I’ll cover all of the below in my review. For now, what do you think?