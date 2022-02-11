These are the best places to buy mid-century furniture

Design
Finding the perfect retro lounge chair isn’t easy if you don’t know where to look. But rest assured, your dream piece is closer than you think.
The definition of mid-century furniture is difficult to pinpoint. It’s minimal, yet bold; neutral, yet colorful; modern, yet retro. Most of all, it’s on everyone’s inspiration board. If you’re ready to dive into one of the most popular home decor styles, here’s where to start, literally.
One of the most expansive collections of furniture, art, and everything in between, First Dibs is kind of like Craigslist’s rich cousin who lives in Europe. It can get pricey, but the selection is worth it digging through.