Xbox’s see-through anniversary controller has Game Boy Color vibes

Microsoft is celebrating the Xbox's 20th anniversary next month with a see-through controller that we absolutely need to have.
Microsoft is pulling out all the stops to celebrate the launch of the original Xbox back in 2001, announcing a Trolli candy-themed Xbox Series S, a Halo Infinite-themed Elite Series 2 controller and Xbox Series X, an Xbox-themed Adidas sneakers, and now...
The latest 20th-anniversary announcement puts a spin on the Xbox Series X / S controller as well as the wired Xbox Stereo Headset. Both special edition products are made from a translucent grayish-black finish and the insides are silver-colored for easier viewing.