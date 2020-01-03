You can now engrave an emoji on your Airpods case (yes, even the poop)

You can now engrave emojis on your AirPods case. Apple has introduced the option to choose from a set of 30 emojis — including the poop one — to personalize your case.

Emojis in the Apple tray include the laughing one, a kiss, teeth-chattering face, a peace sign, a punch, heart, star, unicorn, ghost, bear, cat, alien, and more. Just hit save for the one you want on your case. Apple calls it "new personal engraving options, from A to emoji."

Enhancing personalization for AirPods — To be clear, this is not the first time that Apple gave its users a chance to customize the external appearance of their AirPods cases. That's because it previously gave them an option to engrave text on the case. Many went with engraving their names or initials in that instance. But with emojis, things just got a lot more fun and creative.

Before you decide to try the option, though, keep in mind that the engraving takes place with the same kind of laser work Apple previously did. So it may take some time to ship to you. Plus, you can’t ask for a refund by returning the engraved case.