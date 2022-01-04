1997’s ‘GoldenEye 007’ is probably coming to Xbox

Game developer Rare appears to be re-releasing its classic N64 shooter game GoldenEye 007 for the Xbox. It’s currently unclear if the new version of the game will be a remastered one, but some high-resolution screenshots of game achievements have surfaced on the internet.

Gamers on the website True Achievements, which tracks game progression, first noticed that something was up when an Xbox version of GoldenEye 007 suddenly appeared on the site with 55 achievements total which add up to 1,000 Gamerscore.

Two gamers are listed as having played the game so far, with “BIGsheep” at 45/55 achievements and “Waylander73” at 21/55 achievements. So what gives?

Who’s playing it? — Well, it’s most likely that these two lucky British gamers are actually on the dev team for GoldenEye. The fact that both are located in England — where Rare’s HQ is located — strongly suggests that those players are affiliated with Rare in some capacity.

Sure enough, Twitter sleuths have already done some digging, confirming that BIGsheep is the alias of Rare coder James Thomas. There’s also been speculation that Waylander73 is Christina McGrath, Head of Community at Rare who has written content for the company’s official website.

The original GoldenEye 007. Rare

What does this mean? — Now that the achievements for the game have been made public, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before Rare announces the Xbox version or otherwise explains itself. If GoldenEye is released for the Xbox, it’ll be added to the growing list of Rare N64 titles (like Banjo-Kazooie) that are being re-released for newer-gen consoles.

It’s not yet clear whether GoldenEye will be released for the Nintendo Switch, though, so fans will have to wait until Rare decides to spill the beans.