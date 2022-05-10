Lenovo jams RGB lighting inside vents of refreshed Legion 7i

Lenovo’s new Legion 7 and 7i gaming laptops have RGB lighting in the keyboard, the light-up logo, the front light bar, and even in the vents. The company definitely caught out attention with all the flash.

Beyond its light show capabilities, the new Legion 7 gaming laptops have the internal hardware to keep them competitive — the Legion 7 and 7i laptops are actually Lenovo’s most powerful 16-inch laptops yet.

The Lenovo Legion 7i has a pretty slick design. Lenovo

Choose your hardware — The Legion 7i, where the i refers to Intel, offers up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HX and up to a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU. The Intel version can fit up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, but has the option to support overclocking it from the base 4,800MHz to 5,600MHz.

The AMD version shares many similarities with the Legion 7i, but uses the Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and its Radeon RX6850M XT graphics card and RDNA 2 architecture instead. Both the Legion 7i and Legion 7 have two display options, where you can choose between having a 165Hz or 240Hz refresh rate for its 16-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

And this is the Lenovo Legion 7. Lenovo

Both versions of the Legion 7 have Lenovo’s improved TrueStrike keyboard that has curved keys and offers a much more satisfying feel when typing. There’s a FHD 1080p webcam with an e-shutter and a 99.99Whr battery that can be fast charged. The Intel and AMD variants both have a ton of ports, including USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, Ethernet, but the Intel version features faster Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Check out the RGB coming out of the vents on the rear. Lenovo

Slimmed-down versions — Lenovo also announced slimmer styles of its Legion 7 laptops for those who are looking for practicality as much as performance. You can still build out the Legion Slim 7 and 7i with some beastly specs, but it will only come in at 4.5 pounds and fold flat at 0.67 inches thick.

Not a bad profile. Lenovo

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i can be customized with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HK and up to a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU. The AMD variant has up to a Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and up to an AMD Radeon RX6800S graphics card on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture. While there’s only 8GB of onboard DDR5 RAM, you can config up to 24GB of RAM with a 16GB slot. Both variants support up to 2TB of SSD.

This is the Lenovo Legion Slim 7. Lenovo

There’s a few more choices when it comes to displays for the Slim 7 and Slim 7i. You can go for a 16-inch Mini-LED screen in a 16:10 aspect ratio with a 165Hz refresh rate, or choose the faster 240Hz display option. There’s also an option for a non-Mini-LED 165Hz refresh rate display or a more affordable low resolution option that has 1,920 by 1,200 resolution. Both Slim versions offer a variety of ports, too, but have an advantage over the Legion 7i and 7 since they both have an SD card slot.