6 game-changing 'Breath of the Wild' mods you have to try

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild mods are as entertaining as they are creative.
Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been out for four years now, but fans are still finding new ways to enjoy what is still one of the best open-world RPGs of the last decade.
Like any game that sticks around for long enough, a big part of that continued enjoyment is based in the modding community.
If you’re a PC gamer and a Breath of the Wild faithful, using mods to augment the Zelda experience may appeal to you — and with an emulator, a dump of your game file, and indifference to Nintendo’s attitude toward modders, you could get started with relative ease.