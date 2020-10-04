6 of the biggest next-gen launch titles

Gaming
Fear not, it's not all remakes and ports come console launch season.
The new era of consoles is almost here, but games have a little bit of catching up to do. Development delays caused in part by the pandemic have already pushed back major titles like Halo: Infinite leaving the release roster of games for Microsoft and Sony's next-gen consoles feeling a little light.
That doesn't mean all is lost when it comes to major releases, however. Here are six of the biggest games that will be ready this holiday season.