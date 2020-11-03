Gaming
In times like these, sometimes the best thing is to check out for a while with something wholesome and distracting.
There's a time and a place for "high-octane" games. For most people, that time and place is probably not after binging news of one of the most fraught elections in modern history.
For anyone looking to ease any looming dread or anxiety either pre- or post-election, we've got a selection of slow games that are sure to help coddle the ol' mind palace until you're equipped to handle the real world again.