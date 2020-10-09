8 Super Smash Bros characters we need right now

Gaming
Minecraft is making its Super Smash debut, but we're still yearning for a chance to battle as these iconic characters.
Minecraft is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This weekend, game design legend Masahiro Sakurai, creator of Kirby and Super Smash Bros., announced that Steve and Alex, two of Minecraft's more iconic playable characters, will make their way into the Super Smash universe.
The addition makes sense for a lot of reasons. Minecraft is one the biggest games, period, and its fans probably share a healthy amount of crossover with fans of Super Smash Bros.