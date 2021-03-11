Fans of arcade brawlers in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series have a promising new game to get excited about. Publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games have announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, what’s described as a faithful reboot of the classic beat-em-up TMNT games. Two of the founders of Tribute Games previously worked on Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game, and at Ubisoft they made TMNT for the Game Boy Advance.

There’s no word on when the new game will be released or on which platforms it will be available, though presumably there will be a PC version as there’s a Steam page now live where gamers can subscribe for updates.

Faithful reboot — Gamers who’ve played the classic 1989 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the 1991 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time in arcades will be happy to see that the gameplay mechanics here look identical. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is a four-player co-op beat-em-up, but of course tailored to the home this time. A trailer shows Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello take on enemies in a fast-paced side-scrolling adventure, all to the TMNT classic theme song.

Here’s how Tribute describes the game:

With Bebop and Rocksteady amassing gizmos to support Krang and Shredder’s latest scheme, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge finds the turtles battling through a breathless tour of iconic TMNT locations to thwart their nemeses’ most diabolical plan yet. Armed with shell-shocking new abilities built on a foundation of classic brawling mechanics, the gang are in for an exhilarating, Foot Clan-stomping romp leading them through the sewers and bustling boroughs of New York City all the way to Dimension X.

TMNT obsessed — Because the team at Tribute Games has a strong track record with its previous works — TMNT and Scott Pilgrim were both well received by gamers — there’s hope that Shredder’s Revenge will offer a fun beat-em-up experience reminiscent of the classic arcade games. It really seems like the developers at Tribute have a thing for the series and just want to be able to work on it more. Tribute founders Jonathan Lavigne and Justin Cyr worked on TMNT at Ubisoft, but a more recent re-release of Turtles in Time was developed at Ubisoft’s Singapore location and received poor reviews.

It’s been 12 years since that reboot, so fans are no doubt going to be excited for this. The beat-em-up style is still alive.