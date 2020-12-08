A Twitter thread holds the key to 20 ‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ prize packs

Bethesda Games is giving Australians and New Zealanders a shot at some Skyrim prizes, according to PC Gamer. By following a Choose Your Own Adventure Twitter thread, gamers can brave a quest of their making in hopes of reaching the end alive. Those who complete the adventure will then have the opportunity to enter the sweepstakes to win one of 20 The Elder Scrolls Online prize packs.

Pick a path — The thread starts your adventure at Makarth to promote the Markarth DLC Game Pack. This pack marks the conclusion of the Dark Heart of Skyrim storyline. Depending on your choices, you can encounter vampires, werewolves, and other deadly beings and maybe even find some friends along the way. Did this writer find these details through several attempts before realizing they were only one choice off in their first attempt? Who’s to say?

The treasures at stake — If you’re in the eligible regions, you have until 5:00 p.m. AEDT / 7:00 p.m. NZDT on January 2 to submit your entry. As part of your entry, you’ll need a screenshot of the end of the Twitter thread to prove your mettle. All 20 prizes are identical and consist of:

One digital in-game package of three The Elder Scrolls Online Sovngarde Crown Crates

One month subscription to The Elder Scrolls Online Plus

Your choice of one in-game pet available for purchase (using Crowns) in the Crown Store

You can currently play The Elder Scrolls Online for free until December 9, and the full edition is currently 60 percent off.