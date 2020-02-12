Activision Blizzard just yanked its games from Nvidia's GeForce Now

Bad news for anyone excited about one of the most promising deals in cloud gaming. On Tuesday, Nvidia announced that Activision Blizzard was removing its catalog of games, including high profile titles like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and others.

So far, neither Nvidia nor Activision Blizzard has offered an explanation for the failed negotiation but it's already upsetting gamers across the board.

What Nvidia says — In an official statement, Nvidia said, "Per [Activision Blizzard's] request, please be advised Activision Blizzard games will be removed from the service. While unfortunate, we hope to work together with Activision Blizzard to re-enable these games and more in the future."

"In addition to the hundreds of games currently supported," the official statement goes on to read, "we have over 1,500 games that developers have asked to be on-boarded to the service. Look for weekly updates as to new games we are adding." Already the statement has ruffled quite a few feathers on the website. The idea that more than 1,500 games will get added to the shelves has failed to make gamers happy as many commented that the removal was "unbelievable", "shameful", and "sad."

Big mad for a good reason — While harsh, the criticism is understandable. Cloud gaming was pitched to consumers as a revolutionary and device-free concept. But when prominent profile cancellations like this take place, people understandably lose trust not only in franchises but the general idea of cloud gaming and what it can offer. And, Stadia hasn't exactly set the best example.

If you're one of those disappointed users, my sympathy to you.