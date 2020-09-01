Add an insane amount of storage to your Nintendo Switch with this dirt cheap microSD card

The Nintendo Switch, along with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, is one of the things keeping people sane through the interminable pandemic. But one of the only failures of the console is the puny 32GB of storage it ships with. Unless you're buying all of your games on physical cartridges, you'll fill that with two premium titles. What you need is a microSD card. A really big one.

Big microSD cards like this 512GB one from SanDisk are usually pricey. Not today! Normally, this 512GB card costs almost as much as a Switch at $228.99. Lucky for you, B&H has it discounted by just over 50 percent down to $109.99.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.

Fit for various purposes — SanDisk's Extreme cards are great because, aside from offering ever more storage, they're reliable, shockproof, X-ray proof, and waterproof (be careful with that last one, though, because the Switch isn't).

The 512GB microSD offers write speeds of up to 90MB/s and read speeds up to 160 MB/s, which is more than fast enough for gaming. Because nobody wants to waste valuable fragging time waiting on a load screen.

Of course, you can also use microSD cards in (some) Android smartphones, compact cameras, drones, or action cameras. Just be sure to check they support 512GB cards, as older devices might not. There's also a full-sized SD card adapter included, so you can also use the card in larger devices like DSLR or mirrorless cameras if you're so inclined.

Us, though? We'll be popping this in the Switch, and trying not to fill it up too fast with screengrabs of our hottest Animal Crossing fits.