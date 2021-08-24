When Psychonauts debuted for the original Xbox in 2005, it introduced the world to a different kind of platformer. Rather than try to set up a number of obstacles and challenges for people to complete and advance the plot, Psychonauts place a premium on the latter. The story informed the gameplay rather than the other way around.

Users were placed into the shoes of Raz, as he attempted to prevent the kidnapping and brain extraction of the psychic youth. In a tripped-out, psychedelic environment players get to exorcise the demons of one bizarre stranger after the other.

Why should you get this now? — With the release of Psychonauts 2 slated for tomorrow, August 25, getting the original at a massive discount will be a nice way of looking at the genesis of the game. It doesn’t hurt that said discount is a whopping 90 percent.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.

It’s hard to come up with an argument against trying out Psychonauts when the price tag comes out to a dollar. Learn what informed a potential 2021 game of the year contender, while also enjoying the playing experience itself. I know I will be...