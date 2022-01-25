Another 'Pokémon Arceus' trailer drops days before its release

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set to release this Friday, January 28. From the period of time between the game’s announcement and its actual release date, Nintendo hasn’t provided extensive looks at gameplay.

Accordingly, leaked footage has been making its way out to the internet in the days leading up to Arceus’ launch — a similar situation unfolded with Pokémon: Brilliant Pearl/Shining Diamond, as well as Pokémon Sword and Shield. However, in the last month, Nintendo has put out a few trailers that show off what Arceus will look like, culminating with the release of a six-minute overview trailer this week. It’s the most extensive official offering so far:

The video opens with a certain mystical, ominous tone. What starts out with a selection of rather docile-looking Pokémon quickly shifts towards the introduction of angrier types. These kinds of Pokémon are large, hostile (we see them attack the player), and have eyes that are completely red. Even the sound design reflects this danger, with a sudden key break towards deep notes.

Our narrator sets the scene appropriately with a simple declaration: “Long ago humans and Pokémon had not yet learned to coexist.”

Setting the stage — This opening seems to drive home the point that the world players will be exploring in Arceus is wild, more so than Pokémon games of the past. Since Arceus takes place before Pokémon are widely understood by the people who occupy the Hisui region (which will eventually come to be known as the Sinnoh region for the Diamond and Pearl versions), information on their behavior is largely unknown. Players essentially serve as historians and researchers who are dedicated to completing the first-ever Pokédex.

Take a look at the trailer above to get a feel for how the game will function — aside from demonstrating features like special Pokémon that provide transportation and the different levels of customization within the game, the video emphasizes more than anything how lush the playing experience looks.