Arcade1Up announces new models, including ‘Mortal Kombat’

Arcade1Up's pint-sized arcade cabinets experienced a huge boom thanks to the pandemic, and the company has announced some big plans at CES 2022 as a result. Not only has it sold over 3 million cabinets, Arcade1Up will introduce at least four new models in 2022, including a new line designed for enthusiasts who really want to test the bonds of matrimony.

That line is called the "Pro Series," and it will consist of full-sized arcade machines with 19-inch screens, upgraded controls, and better speakers. The first Pro Series title will be Rare's cult hit Killer Instinct, so we hope you remember those dial-a-combos from the early '90s. These cabinets will apparently also feature online play, so you can play with your fellow Arcade1Up owners once your wife gets sick of watching your amazing TJ Combo game.

Finally, you can live the Mortal Kombat lifestyle. Arcade1Up

Big names — While the Pro Series is quite a coup, perhaps the biggest announcement to come from Arcade1Up at CES is the Mortal Kombat 30th Edition cabinet, which includes the original Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat II, Mortal Kombat 3, and Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3. The unit will also include free online multiplayer with rollback enabled to reduce latency.

Other "Legacy Editions" announced — which are the 3:4 scale cabinets that made Arcade1Up famous — include Pac-Mania and Centipede. All of these Legacy Editions will include 14 games, which is two more than the dozen offered by the 2021 models.

When and where — These Legacy Editions are scheduled to roll around in spring of 2022 for about $700, while the Pro Series will emerge for about $1000 in the summer. Arcade1Up plans to introduce more Pro Series games throughout the year, which it will announce later in the year.