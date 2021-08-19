Aya Neo's dynamic handheld is about to look like a Gameboy

Aya Neo introduced its insanely powerful handheld device, capable of running titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and multiplayer games like Overwatch, at the beginning of this year to a very favorable response. Boasting specifications that included a 7-inch 1,280 x 800 resolution IPS screen, AMD Ryzen 4500U CPU and 16GB RAM, made it the most powerful handheld gaming system in the world.

The device was launched through an Indiegogo page, which has currently amassed nearly $2.5 million in total. Refusing to let the foot off the gas, Aya is now introducing a Pro model that pays homage to the original Nintendo Gameboy from 1989.

What’s different about this one? — Appropriately dubbed “Retro Power” the Aya Neo 2021 Pro has enjoyed a facelift of sorts to resemble the color palette of the Game Boy. Additionally, there has been a slight boost to the specs: Retro Power will be outfitted with an AMD Ryzen R7 4800U processor (with 16GB of RAM and “up to 2TB of solid-state storage) and a 7-inch, 1,280 x 800 pixel IPS display, along with the capacity to run Windows 10.

With all of that being said, the Aya Neo 2021 Pro Retro Power will run you $1,315, although that price tag includes a docking station so that you can connect your device to a TV. The standard edition costs $1,215 and will come in either Dark Star or Light Moon, which are black and silver respectively.

Is it curtains for the Switch? — Almost certainly no. Although the two systems are similar in appearance, there are clearly different markets associated with both. Aya Neo devices are much more powerful and provide a gaming experience that is more in line with a next-generation console.

Interested parties should act fast as the models that Aya Neo released earlier this year are all sold out on their Indiegogo page. We are approaching a world where someone will be live streaming themselves recording a Warzone world record on the subway with one of these bad boys.