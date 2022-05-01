The best mods for Elden Ring, ranked

The modder's throne
Elden Ring has only been out for a few months, but there's already a thriving mod community on PC. Here are the best ones to try out.
Note: Some of these mods might get you banned from online play, so we recommend trying them out in offline mode.
The easiest way to do this is to set Steam to offline mode, or simply disable your internet. Also, always back up your files before trying out mods. This advice applies to any game, not just Elden Ring.