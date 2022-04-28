The wildest Elden Ring runs, ranked

Gaming
Elden Ring players are pushing against the barriers of what's possible to beat the game, and the results are often hysterical.
There's a rich history of players beating FromSoftware games in the most ridiculous ways possible, and Elden Ring is no different. Now, two months after launch, here are five of the wildest challenge runs we've seen yet.
Speedrunner Distortion2 is arguably the king of wild Elden Ring runs, at least so far. He currently holds the record for the second-fastest speedrun of the game in the "any-percent unrestricted" category. It took him all of seven minutes. Obviously, this time relies heavily on glitches, such as "wrong-warps." Check out his channel here.