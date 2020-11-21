Buy 'Cyberpunk 2077' and get a $99 Stadia Premiere Edition free

Despite multiple delays and some related unpleasantness, Cyberpunk 2077 remains one of the most highly-anticipated game releases of 2020. It was meant to launch alongside Sony and Microsoft's next-gen consoles, but in keeping with the disappointments that have been the default setting for 2020, the next big title from CD Projekt Red has now been pushed out to December 10. The good news, though, is that if you aren't wedded to the idea of playing it on a console, you can pre-order it and get a Stadia Premiere Edition worth $99 for free courtesy of Google.

Google pushing Stadia — Though cloud gaming is beginning to take off, Google's Stadia has had a hard time taking advantage of its relatively early entry into the sector. First, it failed to deliver on technical promises at launch, then it didn't flesh out the roster of titles on offer as rapidly as users had hoped. What Stadia really needs is some big-name AAA titles... you know, like Cyberpunk 2077.

Tempting users who might be curious to try out the service effectively for free is a cunning plan, and keeps with Google's push to get Stadia into more living rooms. Earlier this week the company announced it would send Stadia hardware to YouTube Premium subscribers in the U.S. for free, so we'd be surprised if this latest push with CD Projekt Red's latest is the last Stadia promotion we'll see.

The hype is beastly — As for Cyberpunk 2077, no amount of delays has dampened interest in the latest title from the same developer that brought us three installments of The Witcher and spin-off game, Gwent. Everything Cyberpunk 2077 touches seems to turn to highly coveted gamer gold, like the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 phone which we found ourselves drooling over this week.

Though there's a Chromecast Ultra dongle included with the Stadia Premiere Edition, the promise of Google's cloud-based gaming service is that you're able to play it on whichever device you have to hand, so though we're most excited about playing Cyberpunk 2077 on a big screen, the prospect of playing it on a smartphone or tablet in bed is pretty appealing, too. To further sweeten the deal, you won't have to maintain a Stadia subscription to keep playing the game — once you've bought it, it's yours to keep.

Google says the offer is on until December 18, "or while supplies last." So, mercenary outlaw, don't wait too long to pull the proverbial trigger, yeah?