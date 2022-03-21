CD Projekt Red partners with Epic on new Witcher game

Surprise, surprise: a new Witcher game is in development over at franchise developer CD Projekt Red. Turns out they still like money. What's actually surprising here is that the Cyberpunk studio has decided to partner with Fortnite developer Epic Games for the project, primarily because this new game will use Unreal Engine 5 instead of Cyberpunk's REDengine.

Yes, seven years after The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt broke so many records that it became one of the most beloved PC games ever, and following two seasons of a Netflix show that made it even more of a household name, we're getting more Geraldo of Riverdance. Or perhaps not: as several Witcher fans pointed out on social media, the logo on the teaser image that accompanies the announcement is the Cat medallion that Ciri wears, so we hope you're ready for more chosen-one antics.

Besides that tease, however, the announcement is pretty damn vague. "We’re happy to announce that the next installment in The Witcher series of video games is currently in development, kicking off a new saga for the franchise," it reads in part. "...At this point, no further details regarding the game — such as a development time frame or release date — are available." Well, at least they're being upfront about it.

As you might expect, some Witcherino fans immediately expressed concern over the new relationship between Epic Games and CD Projekt Red, speculating that this new Witcher might become an Epic Games Store exclusive. However, it's since been confirmed that this game will not be sold only on EGS, so please put away your silver sword, it's scaring everyone. However, we still might get Geralt in Fortnite, so get ready for the inevitable GIFs of him doing the stanky leg or whatever. We warned you.