Celebrities are just like us, or at least they’re supposed to be when it comes to public-facing interviews, which is why it’s only natural to maintain a list of one’s favorite Nintendo Switch titles to rattle off in a high-profile magazine feature. In that vein, Christina Aguilera recently sat down with Elle to dish on her and and her family’s favorite Nintendo games.

Aguilera is one of the new faces of Nintendo, partnering with the company to serve as a brand ambassador of sorts. The partnership, however, doesn’t start and end with the Grammy-award winner — her kids and sister are involved in the campaign too. In the sit down with Elle, Aguilera revealed some information about the forthcoming Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Her 7-year old daughter, Summer, apparently loved it.

“[While shooting the campaign], my daughter was able to fall in love with a new game ... It's [Pokémon Legends: Arceus] so gorgeous, the graphics and the setting that you get to explore in, so she was loving that so much, she wouldn't give me a turn. But that was on set and yeah, it's just such a great way for your family to connect.”

Increased Visibility— We have only seen bits and pieces of Arceus so far, which is supposed to explore the idea of an open-world landscape within the Pokémon universe. The game seems to be a departure from how most Pokémon games operate, following a fairly static trajectory towards the next turn-based battle, with some training mixed in here and there.

Some of the Aguilera’s other favorites include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (her favorite character is Pink Gold Peach), Super Mario 3D World, and Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain. She also spoke about a certain proclivity towards Wario and his dastardly brother, Waluigi.

“... me and my sister have always enjoyed, in the past, going as the brother kind of characters and I'm Wario, she's Waluigi. We love to do the voices.”

Nintendo has been ramping up its celebrity campaigns, enlisting the help of both Neil Patrick Harris and Jessica Alba to promote its games. The move is on the other end of the spectrum of the grassroots promotions I recall from the late aughts — someone in my middle school was paid $100 to wear a Nintendo Wii beanie around the time of its release. But it makes sense as Nintendo aims to maintain the popularity of the Switch, as other next-gen consoles try to claim more of the total market share.