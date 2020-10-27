Gaming
These new and classic game bosses will make your controller quake.
Halloween is here, which means a lot of things for a lot of people. Some are getting their spooky fix by sacrificing mental stability to the horror movie gods, others are slathering on the fake blood up and scaring the daylights out of some young ones. In that spirit (no pun intended), we've compiled a list of game bosses that made your pupils dilate and your controllers quake.
Even if you're one of those people who's inclined to accept the more spineless, slippery creatures among us, we can almost guarantee that this giant albino snake from Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, will make your skin crawl. Spoiler alert: as if one giant serpent wasn't enough, escaping or killing the first just gives way to another (unkillable) counterpart.