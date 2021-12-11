CrossfireX for Xbox Series X / S gets early 2022 release date

South Korean game publisher Smilegate has finally unveiled a release date and fresh footage for CrossfireX, its Xbox Series X and S remake of 2007 PC shooter Crossfire. The first-person military shooter CrossfireX will launch on February 10, 2022 and feature single player campaigns as well as free-to-play multiplayer modes.

Solo adventures abound — In the new trailer, which debuted at the 2021 Game Awards, we got a sneak peek of what to expect from CrossfireX’s single player mode. Remedy Entertainment, developer of Max Payne and Alan Wake, created the two different single player campaign adventures for CrossfireX, which are called “Operation Catalyst” and “Operation Spectre.”

Multiplayer madness — But CrossfireX will offer a few different multiplayer game modes too. Notably, there’s the massive Babylon map, designed for two teams of 15 to duke it out across its impressive landscape. There will also be multiplayer progression over the course of each game, allowing players to unlock buffs mid-match to eventually become “legendary mercenaries.”

The pandemic beta — Last year, Xbox released a limited-time, three-day playable beta for CrossfireX, where Xbox Insider gamers could test out three game modes: Spectre Mode, Team Match and Point Capture. Spectre Mode sounds the most unique, as there’s a blend of PvP and PvE elements. Two teams must fight each other while also fending off attacks from violent, invisible NPCs known as “Spectres.”

A longer timeline — CrossfireX was first announced at Microsoft’s E3 back in 2019, but development was delayed due to the pandemic. “Moving our release will allow us to deliver the Crossfire experience on console our team set out to create,” CrossfireX developers wrote on Twitter last month.

While it remains to be seen whether the upcoming Xbox adaptation will live up to the hype and popularity of the original game, CrossfireX is setting itself up to rival powerhouse AAA titles like Call of Duty and Halo Infinite with its release early next year.