Anime makes its way to the Nintendo Switch with new Crunchyroll app

Modern video game consoles have generally become all-in-one media centers, but this versatility has typically been confined to Xbox and PlayStation. In recent years Nintendo has made an effort to even the playing field — Hulu, Funimation, YouTube, and Pokémon TV are all available on the Switch — and, as of today, so is Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll is a go-to destination for all things anime. It offers a wide range of series, from heavy-hitters like Naruto and Dragon Ball Super to more niche selections like My First Girlfriend is a Gal. Today, the service has announced that it will be available on Nintendo Switch; users can navigate to the Nintendo eShop and download the app for free.

Offline viewing is available to Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan subscribers, and Crunchyroll is currently offering a 14-day trial for premium access that includes no ads, new episodes one hour after their Japanese release, and the aforementioned offline capabilities. Keep in mind that a microSD card or some other external storage device is recommended for those that want to get in on the offline viewing.

All-in-one experience — It’s no secret that Nintendo operates on a different playing field than its main competitors in the console space. Rather than trying to amass as many third-party developers as possible to expand its breadth, the Kyoto-based video game company relies on building out its own world. You can’t play Kirby or Zelda on any other device besides one made by Nintendo. These franchises (and plenty of others) are associated with the very idea of the Switch.

But as every industry becomes more stratified, there is some adaptation that’s required for console-makers to survive — hence why more and more franchises are making their way over to the Switch. Still, all of the moves that Nintendo makes are usually representative of the company’s overarching mission.

The addition of Crunchyroll to its app library, for example, checks out — some of the most popular shows on the platform have corresponding games on the Switch, and there is an obvious overlap between the two sets of users.

We’re still waiting for Netflix to get added, of course. Until then, sit back and enjoy over 500 episodes of One Piece from the comfort of your Switch setup.