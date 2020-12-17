'Cyberpunk 2077' bugs have cost company founders $1 billion

After years of hyping up the game's next-gen graphics, CD Projekt Red, the Polish developer behind Cyberpunk 2077, has taken a beating on the stock market for the title's poor, well, graphics. The company's stock currently sits at around $22 per share, down from a high of $31 on December 4, seven days before Cyberpunk's release.

According to an estimate from Bloomberg, that drop means the company's four original founders have lost a collective $1 billion in wealth based on their combined 34 percent stake in CD Projekt. The sour turn of events must surely must be disappointing considering Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most anticipated games of the decade.

A litany of woes — The game should have been a marquee title to close out 2020. The stars were perfectly aligned — a game anticipated for its ray-traced graphics and high attention to detail, launching during a holiday season alongside powerful new consoles. Instead, CD Projekt's self-imposed crunch time — something the company promised not to do — to release the game in 2020 meant that corners were cut in areas where Cyberpunk was supposed to shine. On consoles, players have reported that high frame-rates have been achieved to the detriment of visuals, with low-resolution renderings of objects and textures abounding. On PCs, users have reported repeated crashes that are only fixed by disabling ray-tracing.

Owners of previous-generation consoles are reporting the worst performance issues, suggesting Cyberpunk perhaps shouldn't have been released for the Xbox One or Playstation 4 at all. Or CD Projekt should have been more conservative when its co-CEO said ahead of launch that the game ran "surprisingly well" on those consoles.

The company has since come out and apologized for poor performance, offered refunds to customers, and says patches are on the way for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 that should improve the visuals on new consoles by leaps and bounds. That has helped the stock rebound somewhat.

This didn't have to happen — It's hard to say exactly what caused this mess to happen. CD Projekt could have waited until the game was actually ready before releasing it. Cyberpunk didn't have to come out when it did — players had already waited seven years for the game, and they could have waited a few extra months for the kinks to be worked out. CD Projekt probably wanted it out during the peak holiday season, however. Or maybe the scope of the open-world game just became too much and the marketing obligations too costly that development times kept stretching further out and CD Projekt decided there had to be a date when it would be released, bugs be damned.

No matter the reason, management screwed up royally. Cyberpunk is undoubtedly remarkable in many respects — it has a great original soundtrack, an expansive universe in the form of Night City, and an interesting plot. But that was all undermined by a poor roll-out. You have to feel bad for all the developers who were forced into extended overtime to finish their beloved game, only to be pilloried so badly by the public.