'Cyberpunk 2077' gets delayed again, leaving us to suffer in our own sci-fi dystopia

Well, folks, we have some bad news for you: Cyperbunk 2077, the highly anticipated open-world, action-adventure game from CD Projekt Red is getting delayed once again. The developer took to Twitter to make the announcement, saying that the title is now expected to be released on November 19. Cyberpunk 2077 was originally scheduled to hit the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 16, but CD Projekt Red pushed that to September 17 back in January — and now it's going to be a few more months.

Bummer — Without a doubt, this will be a major disappointment to gaming fans who have been excited to play the game since it was revealed at E3 2019. That said, it seems as if CD Projekt Red would rather not rush the project and, instead, give people the best possible experience. "Those of you who are familiar with the way we make games know that we won't ship something which is not ready," the developer said in a statement on Thursday. "'Ready when it's done' is not just a phrase we say because it sounds right, it's something we live by, even when we know we'll take the heat for it."

CD Projekt Red added that, at the same time, it is fully aware that delaying the game again will come at the expense of people's trust and noted that it is one of the hardest decisions a developer can make. "Our intention is to make Cyberpunk 2077 something that will stay with you for years to come. In the end, we hope you understand why we did what we did," CD Projekt Red said. "At the time we are writing these words, Cyberpunk 2077 is finished both content and gameplay-wise. The quests, the cutscenes, the skills, and items; all the adventures the Night City has to offer — it's all there."

Probably for the best — While the game may be done according to CD Projekt Red, the huge world it is building presents challenges of its own, and the company would rather take its time ironing out all the kinks that could taint players' experience. "With such an abundance of content and complex systems interweaving with each other," said CD Project Red, "we need to properly go through everything, balance game mechanics, and fix a lot of bugs."

I know it's not what any of us who can't wait to play Cyberpunk 2077 want to hear, but we can all agree that we would rather have a game that doesn't feel rushed on day one — because then we would be throwing a tantrum on Twitter about how CD Projekt Red should've taken its time. So, for everyone's sake, here's hoping come November 19 we're all talking about how Cyberpunk was worth the wait.

In the meantime, if you plan to play it on a PC, you may want to check out our guide on how to build a killer, sub-$1,000 rig for games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Death Stranding.