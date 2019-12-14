‘Cyberpunk 2077’ soundtrack will feature Grimes, A$AP Rocky, Run the Jewels, and many more

Cyberpunk 2077 is easily 2020's most anticipated game, and the hype just got several decibels louder. According to the official Twitter account of the game, A$AP Rocky, Run the Jewels, Grimes, Nina Kraviz, Gazelle Twin, Refused, Ilan Rubin, Deadly Hunta, Rat Boy, Tina Guo, and Richard Devine will all be making an appearance in the title when it's released in April of next year.

Grimes performed a new track that will be featured in the game at this week's 2020 Game Awards dubbed “4ÆM,” (though it'll also appear on her album Miss Anthropocene), a drum n' bass-backed track that melodically seems to almost reference the song “Bullets” by Archive from the original (2013!) trailer for the game. The new track is an edgelord earworm in the making from the sounds of it.