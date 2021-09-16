Undertale celebrated its six-year anniversary yesterday and to commemorate this milestone, the quasi-sequel to the 2D, pixelated RPG is getting a second chapter. Deltarune Chapter 2 is the second installment to Deltarune, a spiritual successor to the aforementioned Undertale. It is set to release this Friday, September 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The game will be available on both PC and Mac to start, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see it eventually make its way over to consoles. Both Deltarune and Undertale eventually received the Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch treatment, so it would make sense for Chapter 2 to follow suit.

To clear up any confusion surrounding the abrupt announcement, the team has put together a brief Q&A on the official website. Users do not have to worry about retaining the same game file from Chapter 1 as “completion data is generated when you see the credits of Chapter 1.” For those that are working with an entirely different device, you will still be able to play Chapter 2 without save data — some recollection of the story will be helpful though.

Toby Fox, the developer behind Deltarune, has become somewhat of an online celebrity after the success of Undertale — a game that Fox created almost entirely on his own. There’s a certain kind of meticulousness with playing each of these games, and their production mirrors this attention to detail. Speaking to Variety in 2018, Fox noted that completing Deltarune in full “could take up to 999 years depending on the efficiency level.” The quote was delivered with a bit of cheekiness but there is an element of truth in there.

A quick refresher — While the world that Deltarune takes places in resembles Undertale, the actual gameplay and combat system are different and bear more resemblance to classic JRPGs. There’s puzzle-solving and turn-based combat that slot the game more into the realm of Final Fantasy. The game follows Kris and Susie, two students who find themselves lost in an alternate reality known as Dark World. From there the protagonists battle a variety of aristocratic enemies and monsters in order to restore light and save the land.

Despite the fact that Chapter 2 has yet to even come out, fan speculation has already turned to anticipating the next installment of the game. Accordingly, this itch has already been addressed by the team: “There are planned to be more chapters than Chapter 2. However, we’ve only completed Chapter 2 so far, so please be patient.”