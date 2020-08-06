Did someone just leak an all-black version of the PlayStation 5?

The PlayStation 5 will be Sony's first all-white console at launch, but it seems old habits die hard — for fans and manufacturers alike. After gamers publicly salivated over the idea of an all-black PS5, a Twitter account has recently leaked some photos of a controller that just may answer their prayers.

Twitter user @_AlexKyaw posted photos of what looks to be the PS5's DualSense controller in the much-coveted slimming black. Whether or not this is merely a non-functional engineering sample being used as a mockup or a model for accessory manufacturers remains up for debate but there's nothing in these photos that definitively indicates this one way or the other.

Please be real. @_AlexKyaw

Choices — The all-black controller has the potential to look a lot less obnoxious in many consumers' living rooms than the over-the-top PlayStation 5 design we've gotten a peek at thus far. However looking at these photos certainly may give gamers some pause — those white buttons on a black controller are certainly a choice — and if we're being entirely honest, the more we look at the original white design the more we like it.