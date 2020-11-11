Shady Xbox Series X videos show console bursting into 'smoke'

Gaming
Beware of dubious videos suggesting the Xbox Series X is a fire hazard.
The next-generation Xbox consoles have arrived, and with them a wave of videos. You've got unboxing videos, reviews, deep dives on the controller, and... a couple of pretty shady videos suggesting the most powerful model, the Series X, can be made to billow smoke.
In case you missed it, a video from one Twitter user shows an Xbox Series X spewing what appears to be an alarming amount of white smoke from the top-mounted exhaust fan.