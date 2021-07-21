Leaked internal emails from Nintendo have been published showing mockup images of the controller for the original Wii. Kotaku earlier reported on the pictures.

The emails are from around 2005, the year before the hit console was revealed, and suggest that Nintendo was considering some slightly more complicated designs before it landed on what was to become the official Wiimote, as the remote is called.

Simplicity was key — Among them, some of the suggested designs look more like television remotes than game controllers.

Some gamers would have liked the final controller to include more buttons for playing sideways. But that probably wouldn’t have been a good idea for the Wiimote, as simplicity made the controller easy to use for people of all ages. And more buttons would’ve been uncomfortable in single-handed use, which was the predominant way games were played. The Wii was most popular for group party games.

The final design of the Wii’s iconic Wiimote. nico_blue / iStock Unreleased / Getty Images

Nintendo really went all-in on the motion control side of things, but some players of more complicated games would’ve liked to see more buttons, like joysticks or shoulder buttons, for games like Metroid Prime.

Major hit — Released in 2006, total lifetime sales for the Wii reached over 100 million units, making it Nintendo’s best-selling console and one of the overall best-selling home consoles to date. Its successor in the Wii U was quite the opposite, however, considered a major flop for Nintendo for a multitude of reasons including a thin catalog of games at launch and a tablet-like controller that wasn’t very good. Things turned around with the Switch handheld console, which some consider a refined take on the Wii U’s concepts. The Switch continues to sell like hotcakes despite being released in 2014.

Nintendo’s consoles, including the Wii, have never been on the cutting edge of speed or graphics performances, but its library of exclusive games has proven more than sufficient to keep consumers buying its wares.