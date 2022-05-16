Elden Ring mod lets you summon bosses as helpers

While Elden Ring's twilight-wracked realm of the Lands Between is undeniably compelling, it can also be a pretty lonely place at times. Now, if you're tired of conquering the fallen gods of the world all on your lonesome, PC players can choose to team up with your favorite NPCs and bosses thanks to a new mod over at Nexus.

The spirit of friendship — The mod is called "NPCs and Bosses Spirit Summons," and it does exactly what it says on the tin. Modder Satoshi98 explains that they wanted to add a companion system to Elden Ring like that in Skyrim, and it seems they've accomplished the task. (If you prefer to go solo like a certain community hero, that’s an option too.)

It vastly increases the number of creatures and bosses you can summon with the game's Spirit Ash system. These new options include fan-favorite NPCs like the witch Ranni, the finger maiden Melina, and the lovable wolf Blaidd. However, it also adds several of the game's more fearsome bosses, including Radagon, Godfrey, and — of course — Malenia. You can purchase these characters from Miriel at the Church of Vows.

Never alone — While it's really cool that modder Satoshi was able to craft such a complete companion system in a game that lacks it, their work goes even further than that. For one thing, the mod also wildly increases the number of areas that allow you to use spirit ashes in the first place, which was adopted from work by modder Yakuzadeso. Satoshi even links to a guide that shows you how to craft your own spirit ashes using mod tools.

Satoshi also adjusted the statistical values of each of these characters to ensure that they're not too broken. In the case of Sellen, Millicent, and Ranni, they basically had to create and balance the NPCs’ weapons and movesets themselves. The latest addition to the mod is Mohg, Lord of Blood — trust us when we say you don't want to mess with him.

This companion modification is one of many awesome mods for Elden Ring that have emerged over the past few weeks. Here are the best ones — in my opinion, at least. Unfortunately for modders, frequent patches can sometimes result in weird glitches and wiped saves, so make sure to back it up. If you’re looking for something new with Elden Ring that doesn’t require modifying your game, we recommend trying the evil path, because it’s actually really cool.